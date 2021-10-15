Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $71.39 Million Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,374 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.11% of Visteon worth $71,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Visteon by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

Get Visteon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $108.30 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $147.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 106.18 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.38 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $101.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.73.

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,492 shares in the company, valued at $517,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.