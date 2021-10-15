Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $71.96 Million Stock Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,501,206 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,467 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.27% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $71,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DB stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.02.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating and set a $11.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

