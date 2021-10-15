Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $72.69 Million Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 826,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.34% of Maximus worth $72,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Maximus by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 31,295 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Maximus by 7,431.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after buying an additional 146,706 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Maximus by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Maximus by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Maximus by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,148,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.53 per share, with a total value of $366,885.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $518,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,093,406. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $86.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.39. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.30 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

