Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $73.43 Million Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,908,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,409 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.16% of PRA Group worth $73,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 260.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PRA Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in PRA Group by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period.

Get PRA Group alerts:

In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 2,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $85,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,477 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,694 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PRAA opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.38. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $45.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.41.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $285.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.