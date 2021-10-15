Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $73.43 Million Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,908,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,409 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.16% of PRA Group worth $73,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PRA Group by 260.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in PRA Group during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PRA Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in PRA Group by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period.

In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $251,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $813,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,477 shares of company stock worth $1,937,694 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average is $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.41. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $45.52.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $285.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

