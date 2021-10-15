Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $74.26 Million Stock Position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,253 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.98% of Triumph Bancorp worth $74,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 34,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.18, for a total transaction of $3,259,663.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,004. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $107.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.99 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. Analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.85.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

