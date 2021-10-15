Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $74.74 Million Stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,999,403 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 199,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.39% of Brookline Bancorp worth $74,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRKL opened at $15.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.78. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $77.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.69 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

BRKL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

