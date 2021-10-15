Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $74.99 Million Stock Holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,065,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.40% of United States Cellular worth $74,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USM. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in United States Cellular by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,002,000 after acquiring an additional 83,625 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,233 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 629.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 20,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 17,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE:USM opened at $31.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.63. United States Cellular Co. has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average is $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.19.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $125,964.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

