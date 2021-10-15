Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $75.47 Million Stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.06% of Credit Acceptance worth $75,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CACC. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1,971.8% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after buying an additional 54,934 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 369.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after buying an additional 23,732 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,701,000 after buying an additional 13,664 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 323,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $146,814,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 19,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CACC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

CACC opened at $617.99 on Friday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.74 and a fifty-two week high of $671.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 34.07 and a quick ratio of 34.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $596.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $485.46.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The firm had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.28, for a total transaction of $4,185,492.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total transaction of $21,010,508.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,551 shares of company stock worth $51,952,538 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

