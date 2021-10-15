Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $75.67 Million Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.30% of DTE Energy worth $75,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 336.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 57.1% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

In related news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE opened at $115.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.39 and a 200 day moving average of $126.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

