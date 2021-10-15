Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $75.67 Million Stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,990,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,081 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.54% of Continental Resources worth $75,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $52.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average of $35.42. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $55.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.28%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.66.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

