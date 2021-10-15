Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,138,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341,247 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.75% of Premier worth $74,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Premier by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Premier by 1.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier by 40.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Premier by 3.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

PINC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

In other Premier news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $593,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 122,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,659,042 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Premier stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.29 and a 52 week high of $40.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.87.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Premier’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.