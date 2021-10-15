Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 708,899 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.81% of Qualys worth $71,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Qualys by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Qualys by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $623,503.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,258,669.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 77,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $8,950,692.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,886,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,338,535.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,916 shares of company stock worth $46,167,612 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $114.98 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.06.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

