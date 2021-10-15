Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,667,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,062 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.61% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $72,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 284.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $2,110,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.26 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 41.92% and a net margin of 86.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

