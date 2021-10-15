Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,499,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,051 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.28% of Columbus McKinnon worth $72,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,934,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,040,000 after buying an additional 106,581 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 52.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter worth about $1,099,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $50.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.42. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.14 and a 52-week high of $57.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.24, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $213.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,921.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

