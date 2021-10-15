Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,016,935 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 52,738 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.45% of Kearny Financial worth $71,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRNY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,387,114 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $77,157,000 after acquiring an additional 167,669 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,762 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 15,568 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,706 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 16,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kearny Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290,925 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,594,000 after purchasing an additional 51,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

KRNY stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $13.77.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 23.91%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Kearny Financial Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

