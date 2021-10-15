Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 125,268 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 563,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,268 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $71,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 672.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $94.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.67. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $74.12 and a one year high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $116.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.19 and a beta of 1.43.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PDD. TheStreet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

