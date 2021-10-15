Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 205,062 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,667,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,062 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.61% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $72,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.5% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 351,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 803,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,958,000 after purchasing an additional 53,716 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the second quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 23.3% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 14,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 912,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,133,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

KW has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $22.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.06). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 41.92% and a net margin of 86.79%. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

In related news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $2,110,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

