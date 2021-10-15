Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,915,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,224 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.38% of Flowers Foods worth $70,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,734,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,681,000 after buying an additional 527,827 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 6.4% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,012,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,901,000 after buying an additional 181,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,888,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,908,000 after buying an additional 24,525 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,545,000 after buying an additional 65,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.5% in the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 2,100,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,002,000 after buying an additional 11,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:FLO opened at $25.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.07. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $25.55.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%. Research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.