Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.66% of IPG Photonics worth $74,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in IPG Photonics by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IPGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.96.

In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,925 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP opened at $162.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 7.37. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $262.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.33.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

