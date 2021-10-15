Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36,045 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.49% of Curtiss-Wright worth $72,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $130.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $83.04 and a 1-year high of $133.58. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.73.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

