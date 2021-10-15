Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,450,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,448 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.09% of Leggett & Platt worth $75,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 11.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 180,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 23.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 104,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 19,806 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 102.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 15.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 187,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 24,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.67.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

