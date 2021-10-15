Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,237,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.24% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $73,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,817,893,000 after buying an additional 4,055,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,756,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,844,000 after buying an additional 236,588 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,931,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,357,000 after purchasing an additional 279,310 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,390,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,676 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,365,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,796,000 after purchasing an additional 54,307 shares during the period. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEG stock opened at $61.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.94. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $25,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,298,333. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

