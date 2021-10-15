Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.34% of Maximus worth $72,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,369,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Maximus by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maximus during the 1st quarter worth about $2,671,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Maximus during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.53 per share, for a total transaction of $366,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $94,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,314 shares of company stock worth $2,093,406 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

MMS stock opened at $86.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.39. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

