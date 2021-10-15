Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,160,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,875 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.50% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $74,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 383.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. 63.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

SWBI stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 109.23% and a net margin of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

