Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 111,382 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,501 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 111,382 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.80% of Manhattan Associates worth $73,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,792,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,825,000 after buying an additional 18,241 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,479,000 after buying an additional 250,479 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,346,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,075,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,022,000 after buying an additional 18,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 884,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,829,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MANH. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

MANH stock opened at $159.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 103.73 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.70. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.74 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

