Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 111,382 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,501 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 111,382 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.80% of Manhattan Associates worth $73,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

MANH opened at $159.75 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.74 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 103.73 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.70.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MANH. TheStreet downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.71.

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

