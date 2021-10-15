Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 144,448 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,448 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.09% of Leggett & Platt worth $75,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 19,742 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 5.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 24.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Shares of LEG stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average is $49.67. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.