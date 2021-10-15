Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 19,674 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 702,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,674 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.84% of AeroVironment worth $70,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVAV. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in AeroVironment by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in AeroVironment by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $642,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $523,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,900 shares of company stock worth $6,643,085 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVAV opened at $89.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,995.67 and a beta of 0.32. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.71 and a twelve month high of $143.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.64.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.33.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

