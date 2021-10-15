Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 199,560 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,999,403 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 199,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.39% of Brookline Bancorp worth $74,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,800,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,012,000 after buying an additional 82,230 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,635,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,446,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,674,000 after purchasing an additional 86,474 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,228,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,421,000 after purchasing an additional 35,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,154,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $15.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $17.14.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $77.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.69 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRKL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

