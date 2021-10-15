Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 28,095 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,095 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.94% of Woodward worth $73,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 114.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the first quarter worth $415,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 96.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the first quarter worth $555,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

Shares of WWD opened at $115.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.24. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $130.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.61.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $556.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.21 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

In related news, Director David P. Hess purchased 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.77 per share, with a total value of $500,588.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $46,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

