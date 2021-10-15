Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 36,045 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 609,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36,045 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.49% of Curtiss-Wright worth $72,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CW opened at $130.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.73. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $83.04 and a 12 month high of $133.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.