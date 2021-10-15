Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 42,873 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,873 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.86% of Polaris worth $71,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PII. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Polaris by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Polaris by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Polaris by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $128.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.68 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.86.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

A number of analysts have commented on PII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Longbow Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

