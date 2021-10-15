Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 43,051 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,499,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,051 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.28% of Columbus McKinnon worth $72,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 167,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,934,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,040,000 after acquiring an additional 106,581 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter valued at $1,099,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,921.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Shares of CMCO opened at $50.65 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.14 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $213.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.