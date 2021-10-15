Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 81,450 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,314,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 81,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.90% of Stewart Information Services worth $74,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 2,046.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $68.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52-week low of $40.95 and a 52-week high of $69.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $818.81 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STC shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

