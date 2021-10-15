Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,183,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,087 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.22% of Federated Hermes worth $74,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 88,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 12,292 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 393,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,233,000 after buying an additional 98,879 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth about $625,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 708,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,019,000 after purchasing an additional 143,034 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FHI opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.25. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $34.74.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $311.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.99 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 27.94%. Research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

FHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

In related news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $177,364.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,400.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

