Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,418,593 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,351,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.57% of CEMEX worth $70,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CEMEX by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,915,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906,930 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CEMEX by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,358,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,537 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in CEMEX by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,326,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,058 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,966,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,057,000. Institutional investors own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CX. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CEMEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

NYSE:CX opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.82. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $9.09.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

