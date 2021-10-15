Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,183,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,087 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.22% of Federated Hermes worth $74,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FHI. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Federated Hermes by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Federated Hermes by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Federated Hermes by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Federated Hermes by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Federated Hermes by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.50 and its 200 day moving average is $32.25. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $311.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.99 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 27.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $177,364.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,400.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.