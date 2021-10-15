Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,253 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.98% of Triumph Bancorp worth $74,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 34,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.18, for a total transaction of $3,259,663.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 82,344 shares of company stock worth $7,509,004 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

TBK opened at $107.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.05. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.99 and a 52-week high of $108.24.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TBK. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.85.

Triumph Bancorp Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.