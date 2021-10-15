Dinesh M. Kumar Sells 10,000 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ALHC stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.62. The company had a trading volume of 228,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,066. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average of $21.49. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $308.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.27 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $617,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $197,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth $257,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,877,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,852,000 after acquiring an additional 47,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth $336,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

