DinoExchange Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (DINO)

DinoExchange (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. In the last week, DinoExchange has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. DinoExchange has a market cap of $1.26 million and $21,555.00 worth of DinoExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DinoExchange coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00071364 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.70 or 0.00110337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00071578 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,271.60 or 0.99866960 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,821.65 or 0.06228934 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002645 BTC.

DinoExchange Profile

DinoExchange’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,075,147 coins. DinoExchange’s official Twitter account is @dinoexchange

DinoExchange Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoExchange directly using US dollars.

