Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDS) Trading Down 3.7%

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDS) shares were down 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.18 and last traded at $16.18. Approximately 1,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.45.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.