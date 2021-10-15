Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Stock Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $113.01

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $113.01 and traded as high as $130.00. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $129.96, with a volume of 1,958,407 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.01.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 150.0% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 26.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 14.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

