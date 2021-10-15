Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 66.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,970 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Discovery were worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Discovery by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Discovery by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,575,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,831,000 after acquiring an additional 275,053 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Discovery by 6,057.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,391 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,499,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,649,000. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISCA opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.27. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DISCA. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

