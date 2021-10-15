Dock (DOCK) Price Hits $0.0831

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Dock coin can now be purchased for $0.0831 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dock has a market cap of $60.60 million and approximately $9.90 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.66 or 0.00260360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00043743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.62 or 0.00205550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00092359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock (DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 862,500,140 coins and its circulating supply is 729,049,436 coins. The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official website is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

