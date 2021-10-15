DODO Price Hits $1.63 on Exchanges (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 15th. In the last seven days, DODO has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. DODO has a market cap of $179.96 million and $352.60 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DODO coin can currently be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00002636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00043898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.41 or 0.00203106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00091813 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

DODO Coin Profile

DODO is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official website is dodoex.io . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

