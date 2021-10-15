Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,061,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,353 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.89% of Dollar Tree worth $205,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 61,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 434,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,219,000 after acquiring an additional 108,242 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.69.

DLTR traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $99.28. The company had a trading volume of 28,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,517. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $120.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

