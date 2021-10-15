Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DMZPY remained flat at $$55.23 during midday trading on Friday. 15 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.92. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $59.90.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DMZPY. Citigroup cut shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. engages in the management of retail food outlets and franchise services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia/New Zealand, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded on December 27, 1983 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

