Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) Insider Buys £111,011.10 in Stock

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) insider Stella David bought 30,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 370 ($4.83) per share, with a total value of £111,011.10 ($145,036.71).

LON DOM traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 368 ($4.81). 1,360,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,690. The company has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82. Domino’s Pizza Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 301.40 ($3.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 443.68 ($5.80). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 404.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 391.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.10%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOM. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.