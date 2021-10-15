Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $477.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $503.05 and its 200-day moving average is $463.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $548.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

In other news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $7,666,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,358,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DPZ. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $559.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Loop Capital began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $517.00 to $509.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $501.61.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

